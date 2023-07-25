Another Chelsea player departs the club as fire sale continues

It’s certainly been the busiest of summers in terms of outgoing transfers as far as Chelsea are concerned, and it’s likely that even more sales will occur before the end of the current window.

Todd Boehly’s attempt to buy his way to success over the past couple of transfer windows has come back and hit him like a juggernaut this summer.

Staying on the right side of Financial Fair Play is imperative, and that goes some way to explaining why the owner has seemingly authorised a fire sale of just about any player that either wants to leave or who can turn a profit for the club.

Certainly, Mauricio Pochettino’s first starting XI of the 2023/24 campaign is likely to look markedly different to the one which ended last season under Frank Lampard.

One player who hasn’t yet made a dent in the Chelsea first-team but who has been part of their Academy set-up, Bryan Fiabema, is the next on the conveyor belt to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is joining La Liga outfit, Real Sociedad.

Excl: Real Sociedad are set to sign 20 year striker Bryan Fiabema, available on free transfer after decision to part ways with Chelsea ????? Fiabema left Chelsea academy for new opportunity, moving to Spain after Tudor Mendel to Anderlecht and Henry Lawrence to Standard Liége. pic.twitter.com/QIIJFkHC9N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Although the move may not be seen as the most important of the current window, it’s still somewhat significant.

Chelsea’s academy were once considered as one of the best in the Premier League but if players are now leaving there rather than waiting for their chance for promotion into the first team, what does that say about the pathway from Cobham to Stamford Bridge?