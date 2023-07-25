Chelsea like versatile star with 25 goal contributions last season but another transfer may have to go through first

Chelsea are admirers of Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga as a possible alternative to Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus this summer.

That’s according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs on Substack, with the reporter explaining that the Blues like the fact that Veiga is a versatile player who produced impressive stats last season with 18 goals and seven assists, a total of 25 goal contributions, mostly at the age of just 20 as he only turned 21 in late May.

It seems clear Veiga is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, and Jacobs says Chelsea could move for a player like that if they sell Conor Gallagher.

West Ham have had a bid rejected for the England international, but one imagines there’s surely still a chance CFC will eventually allow him to leave and could bring in Veiga as an exciting upgrade.

This will be a saga worth keeping an eye on in the weeks and months ahead as one imagines other top clubs will also surely show an interest in Veiga soon enough.

“(Gabri Veiga) is appreciated because he can play centrally or out wide and scored 18 goals and got seven assists in all competitions last season,” Jacobs said.

He added: “I think if Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher they will move quickly for an attack-minded midfielder. West Ham have seen a bid rejected for Gallagher for around £40m. He has got plenty of minutes in pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but Chelsea will sell if the price is right.”