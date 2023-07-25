Video: “We want him here” – Pep Guardiola says Man City will “fight” to keep key star

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says Man City will fight to keep hold of Kyle Walker ahead of the new season as Bayern Munich continue to try and bring the defender to Germany.

The Bundesliga champions have already agreed personal terms with the right-back but both clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee for the England international.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola stated that Walker is an important player for Man City and that they will fight to keep him at the Etihad ahead of the new season.

The City boss said: “What I can say, is that he is an incredibly important player for us. He has specific qualities that are very hard to find in the world and his special qualities are irreplaceable.

“We want him here but in the end, I don’t know what is going to happen.

“They are in touch, both clubs, and we will fight for him.”