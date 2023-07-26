Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has responded to the recent transfer rumours linking Reds winger Luis Diaz with a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jones made it clear he couldn’t see Diaz being allowed to leave this summer after so much upheaval already going on at Anfield.

Liverpool fans won’t want to see a talent like the Colombia international moving on after they’ve barely had the chance to witness his full potential after trouble with injuries last season.

Still, Jones seems confident that Liverpool will have a different view of someone like Diaz than they’ve had with other big names like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as they look to be heading to the Saudi Pro League.

Diaz is someone who could still have his peak years ahead of him, and who seems likely to have a key role to play in Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the season ahead after getting back to fitness and impressing in pre-season so far.

“Luis Diaz is the latest big name to be linked as a target for the Saudi Pro League as Al Hilal have supposedly shown an interest. I have to say I’d be very surprised if Liverpool allowed him to leave as it’s quite different from the Fabinho and Henderson situation; Henderson’s had 12 years at the club, Fabinho’s had five, and they’re both at an age where you can understand moving them on,” Jones said.

“Diaz, by contrast, is someone Jurgen Klopp is going to want to build around now that he’s back to fitness. He’s still only 26 and he’s been bought to enjoy his prime years at Liverpool. He’s a top player, and I don’t see Liverpool viewing him as a player to cash in on.

“There’s already been a lot of upheaval at Liverpool this summer, so I think it would be a real blow to lose Diaz or any other of the forward players at the moment. Diaz is sure to be one of the star players up front, and he’s shown that by looking sharp in pre-season after his last campaign was ruined with that knee injury after making such a promising start. Liverpool view this as a big pre-season for him ahead of a big season coming up, and he’s looked lively and dangerous so far, scoring a really nice goal against Greuther Furth.

“Had Liverpool been able to pick Diaz, and Diogo Jota, another player out for so long with injury, last season, I think they’d have had a much better chance of qualifying for the Champions League, so he’s got to have a key role to play next season. I’ve been shocked a few times this summer, but it would be a really risky step to sell Diaz now when they’ve already got so much to do in the transfer market.”