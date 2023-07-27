Brazilian football legend suggests Neymar could be “the key” to Arsenal’s success

He’s had his fair share of critics, but on his day Neymar is still a spectacular player.

The Brazilian hasn’t perhaps hit the heights expected of him after he left Barcelona and signed for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017, though he would add some joga bonito to any club he played for next.

At present, Neymar remains a player at the French champions and, given his astronomical wages of €56.3m per year (via Capology), there’s only likely to be a few clubs in world football able to afford him.

That hasn’t stopped countryman and former Brazilian football legend, Julio Baptista, suggesting that Arsenal could be the perfect next destination for the 31-year-old.

“I think Neymar is comfortable at PSG, but maybe the best move for him is to create a new atmosphere at a new club – maybe a club that supports him and gives him all the confidence that he needs. He doesn’t have that at PSG. The fans don’t like him a lot and maybe it is time to move on and try something different. Why not?” he told Goal (speaking on behalf of Gambling Zone).

“Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that the last eight or so years, Arsenal have not produced their best or been as competitive. But now, with Arteta, Arsenal have something different.

“They have started to construct something powerful. Why not? Maybe this could be the key. In Brazil we say that you have the house, you have everything, and you just need the key to open it.

“Maybe Neymar is the key to open and complete everything at Arsenal. He is an incredible player.”

It’s an interesting take and, were the Gunners able to afford his services and, importantly, Mikel Arteta believe he could integrate the player into his side, a move could be the spark that Arsenal need to bring long-overdue success back to north London.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive Jonathan Johnson column: Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid, Rasmus Hojlund Man United & more Erik ten Hag’s motivational message to wantaway Man United man Shay Given surprised by one aspect of Sandro Tonali’s move to Newcastle

However, there’s little chance of Arsenal even making an enquiry for the star simply because of the cost of any transfer operation.

Even if PSG were to accede to a loan deal, the likelihood is that they’d want the Gunners to pay the players wages of over €1m per week whilst at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s a nice dream, but not one that’s likely to become reality anytime soon.