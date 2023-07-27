Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham’s pursuit of defender is one to watch

Tottenham are still in the market for a centre-back and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano states that their situation is one to watch as they chase several targets.

The North London club have been linked to many centre-backs throughout the summer transfer window but the two that have stood out are Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says that Tapsoba is Spurs’ top target for the role but a deal is not easy to get done as the Bundesliga star is more expensive than the other targets on their list.

Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Tottenham’s centre-back search

“Edmond Tapsoba remains a player to watch. Tottenham are still working on this one, he remains a top target for Spurs in defence. Still, it’s not an easy deal to get done because Bayer Leverkusen are asking for a big fee but Spurs are still trying to find a way,” Romano wrote in his latest column.

“As previously mentioned, Tottenham have also had an interest in Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven, as they have a strategy of negotiating with a few different players before attacking the target they really want. It seems that Tapsoba is that player but the issue is he’s more expensive than Van de Ven.

“Also with Tapsoba, let’s see if other clubs could join the race for him too – it’ll be one to watch, definitely.”