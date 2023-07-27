Ahead of the new Championship campaign, Leeds are playing hard ball with potential suitors for one of their players.

Daniel Farke clearly believes in those players that he already has in situ, and given that there’s only a week before the start of the season, the last thing he would want is other clubs looking to hire his staff and upset team equilibrium.

Especially when that player is talented youngster, Willy Gnonto.

It’s a surprise as to why the likes of Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce didn’t let the Italian have more of a run in the side, but the fact that the all whites seem set to keep him would suggest that Farke has big plans for a players that makes things happen when he’s in possession of the football.

According to a tweet from former editor of chief of the 365 sites, now an agent, Ignazio Genuardi, Everton had a concrete interest in taking Gnonto, but Leeds have now closed the door on any potential deal.

Après avoir raté M.Dembélé et E.B.Touré, #Everton s’active sur le dossier de l’attaquant nigérian #Iheanacho (Leicester). Il s’agit de l’une des nouvelles prios, #Gnonto étant un autre objectif concret, même si Leeds a fermé la porte. #Mercato — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) July 27, 2023

That’s likely to delight all concerned and, given that the player has been silent on any rumours linking him with moves elsewhere, one must conclude that he too is willing to give his best for Farke and help propel Leeds up the Championship table.

With only a week to go until a ball is kicked in earnest in England’s second tier, keeping hold of Gnonto is news that’s likely to be well received by the Elland Road faithful.