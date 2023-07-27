Leeds yet to receive bid for player whose place is under threat

Leeds United have yet to receive any offers for goalkeeper Illan Meslier despite the Frenchman being unlikely to feature in Daniel Farke’s plans.

That’s according to transfer journalist Graham Smyth, who claims the Whites’ number one is a genuine candidate to leave Elland Road this summer but the club are yet to receive any formal offers for the 23-year-old.

“You’ve got an interesting situation haven’t you because [Illan] Meslier, who we all kind of thought he’s gone this summer, but nobody has come in with an offer to change the situation and [Daniel] Farke likes him, from what I’m told,” Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

“You could have a situation where it’s Meslier versus [Karl] Darlow, or the final month of the transfer window will decide that actually it’s Darlow.”

During his three years in Yorkshire, Meslier, who has three years left on his deal, has kept 30 clean sheets in 126 games in all competitions.

