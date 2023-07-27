Liverpool have had Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes on their list in recent times but their full focus is now on signing Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia in that area of the pitch.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter adding that the Reds possibly wouldn’t have much luck signing Nunes now anyway, with Wolves already losing key duo Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in midfield this summer.

Liverpool have been busy making changes in midfield this summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai early on in the window after all three of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita left on free transfers at the end of last season.

Nunes could have been another decent option for LFC to bring in, but it now seems they’re looking at Lavia as their priority, so Wolves fans can probably breathe easy as they’re not in immediate danger of losing another important player.

“Matheus Nunes – A player linked with big moves in recent times, but Wolves already lost Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves in the midfield this summer, so there’s no news at all about Nunes right now. Wolves will do their best to keep him,” Romano said.

“For sure he was on Liverpool’s list in January, but now their focus is on Romeo Lavia.”