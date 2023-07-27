Newcastle United make first contact to add another Italian midfielder alongside Tonali

Following their capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this window, according to recent reports, Newcastle United have ‘set their sights’ on another Italian midfielder.

That’s according to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb, who claims the Magpies are interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo.

Despite leaving AS Roma and joining Galatasaray in a deal worth €15 million, Zaniolo is once again seeing his long-term future speculated.

Although Newcastle United’s transfer activity will now depend on how many players they can sell between now and the end of the window, Zaniolo is thought to be a top midfield target and a player Eddie Howe would like to recruit to play alongside compatriot Tonali.

Consequently, it has been noted that the Magpies have made initial contact with the player’s camp.

