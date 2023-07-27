Tim Howard criticises Newcastle player; says he switches off in games

Anthony Gordon ‘switches off’ in games.

That is the view of former Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard, who thinks the Newcastle United winger needs to sharpen up his game if he is to develop further.

In action recently against Chelsea for the Magpies’ latest pre-season friendly, Gordon started for Eddie Howe.

Although the game ended in a 1-1 draw, Gordon racked up some valuable game time after playing the full 90 minutes.

However, Howard was left far from impressed with the former Everton wide attacker’s performance.

“I think that’s a young player,” the ex-pro said.

“If you look at a seasoned veteran, they know that every time they get on the ball they’ve got to be sharp.

“Young players do it once, feel good about themselves, take the play off.

“No disrespect to him. But as Anthony Gordon starts to learn, he’ll start to realise ‘I’ve got to be switched on every single play to make sure that I contribute’.”