Leeds have been informed £20m bid will be accepted for 23-year-old

Leeds United would reportedly succeed with a £20million bid for Swansea City forward Joel Piroe this summer.

A report from Football Insider claims that Swansea are willing to let Piroe go for the right price amid interest from Leeds and other clubs.

Piroe, 23, has impressed at Swansea and looks like he could be a good option for someone like Leeds as they look to push for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

Leeds fans will no doubt hope their club can come up with the right offer to get Swansea to sell Piroe, as one imagines it’ll be hard to find similar-value options on the market this summer.