BBC Pundit urges Daniel Farke to use Leeds ace in his natural role

BBC Pundit Ross McCormack has revealed that Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has not been using summer signing Joel Piroe properly.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds earlier this summer and he was quite impressive in the initial weeks. However, the player has now been deployed as the number ten behind striker Georginio Rutter. Piroe is more suited to the role of a centre forward and his performances have dipped following the change of position.

“I would like to see Piroe given a run up front with a number 10 behind him. Whether that’s Rutter or Summerville, just give him a chance and give him the tools to do the job that he was brought here to do. “I do feel sorry for him but I also agree with most people that he can do more because even though he isn’t a number 10, he can probably offer more than he did tonight. He will know that,” McCormack said.

It remains to be seen whether Farke is prepared to use him in his natural role. In the coming weeks, the 24-year-old will be hoping to get back to his best and help Leeds United secure promotion back to the top flight.

Farke will need to get the best out of his squad in order to steer Leeds back into the Premier League and he needs to design a system that will get the best out of his players. Piroe certainly has the potential to be a prolific striker for Leeds in the Championship and it remains to be seen how his situation unfolds.