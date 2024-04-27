Leeds United star under fire for poor performance against QPR

Leeds United were completely outplayed on Friday night losing by a devastating four goals to QPR at Loftus Road.

Daniel Farke’s side look destined for the playoffs after last night’s disappointing defeat to 17th-place QPR.

Despite the pressure of losing out the automatic promotion spots, Leeds United were heavy favourites going into Friday night’s clash but the script was quickly flipped on its head.

Ilias Chair opened the scoring after just eight minutes before Lucas Andersen doubled the lead shortly after.

Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field added two more late in the second half to wrap up all three points for the home side, ending Leeds’ nightmare of a night.

Leeds United star under fire

Fan website, Leeds United News, highlighted the performance of Joel Piroe, claiming that it was ‘one of the worst ever individual Leeds performances.’

The 24-year-old started up front on his own in place of the injured Patrick Bamford but failed to impress the away support, losing the ball a total of 12 times according to the report.

Leeds now find themselves in the unenviable position of awaiting their faith in second position, with Ipswich Town only one point behind them with two games in hand.

Barring a miracle, Leeds look set to battle it out in the Championship play-offs but first they must play Southampton on their final league game of the season next weekend.