Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the appointment of Mauro Meluso as Napoli’s new sporting director could help the Gunners sign the 22-year-old Georgian international.

Kvaratskhelia was outstanding for Napoli last season and he helped them win the league title. The 22-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best attacking players in the world right now and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Arsenal.

The Gunners already have a good relationship with the Napoli sporting director, and they will look to use those connections in order to get a deal done.

Apparently, Meluso recommended Jakob Kiwior to Arsenal when he was a consultant and the Gunners went on to sign the defender.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli as well but it seems that the Italian giants are hoping to agree on a new deal with the player. The Nigerian international striker could end up staying at the club this summer and it will be interesting to see whether Napoli are prepared to sanction the departure of the Georgian international.

Arsenal will be hoping to go all the way in the title race this time and they need quality players at their disposal in order to match up to Manchester City.

They have already improved their midfield and defence with the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Signing a top-class attacker could turn them into a formidable unit.

Kvaratskhelia will add pace, flair and goals to the side. The 22-year-old picked up 14 goals and 17 assists across all competitions and he has the technical attributes to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.