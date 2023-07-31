Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson has reportedly been offered to West Ham United in this summer’s transfer window.

The Wales international has been the subject of interest to the Hammers, who failed with an opening bid of £35million for him, according to the Times.

However, it seems Forest would be willing to negotiate the sale of Johnson for £40m, so West Ham will now have to decide if they want to improve their offer or not.

Johnson impressed in the Premier League last season, but £40m might be a bit too much to pay for someone fairly inexperienced at this level.

West Ham need to get their act together, however, after a quiet summer so far in which they’ve already lost star player Declan Rice and failed to replace him.