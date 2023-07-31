Chelsea open talks to sign 25-year-old Premier League goalkeeper

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly opened ‘formal talks’ to sign Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

That’s according to a recent report from talkSPORT, who claim the Blues are progressing in their attempts to sign the Spanish keeper.

Having allowed Edouard Mendy to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal earlier in the window, Mauricio Pochettino was always likely to target a new shot-stopper to provide some much-needed competition for the notoriously inconsistent Kepa Arrizabalaga.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham Hotspur identify underwhelming Harry Kane replacement
Man United in race to sign Liverpool-linked midfielder agent called ‘superstar in the making’
(Video) Al Hilal make £120m offer for Osimhen including wage packet worth £1m-per week

And it appears Brighton and Hove Albion’s out-of-favour Sanchez, 25, is the Argentine’s choice of signing. Financially, the Cartagena-born keeper is an attractive option. Currently valued at a modest £22 million (TM), the Seagulls’ former number one presents himself as a potentially shrewd and solid summer signing.

Since being promoted to Brighton and Hove Albion’s senior first team in 2020, Sanchez, who still has two years left on his contract, has kept 29 clean sheets in 90 games in all competitions.

More Stories Robert Sanchez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.