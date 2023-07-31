Chelsea open talks to sign 25-year-old Premier League goalkeeper

Chelsea have reportedly opened ‘formal talks’ to sign Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

That’s according to a recent report from talkSPORT, who claim the Blues are progressing in their attempts to sign the Spanish keeper.

BREAKING: Chelsea have now started formal talks with Brighton over Robert Sanchez. – talkSPORT sources understand ? LISTEN: https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/yE33exWrHp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 31, 2023

Having allowed Edouard Mendy to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal earlier in the window, Mauricio Pochettino was always likely to target a new shot-stopper to provide some much-needed competition for the notoriously inconsistent Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And it appears Brighton and Hove Albion’s out-of-favour Sanchez, 25, is the Argentine’s choice of signing. Financially, the Cartagena-born keeper is an attractive option. Currently valued at a modest £22 million (TM), the Seagulls’ former number one presents himself as a potentially shrewd and solid summer signing.

Since being promoted to Brighton and Hove Albion’s senior first team in 2020, Sanchez, who still has two years left on his contract, has kept 29 clean sheets in 90 games in all competitions.