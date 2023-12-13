Chelsea already looking to replace £25m summer signing in January as Pochettino identifies area of weakness

Chelsea will look to sign a new goalkeeper in January as manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified the position as an area of weakness in his team.

The Blues signed Robert Sanchez during the summer as part of a £25m deal with Brighton and that was a surprise to many given the fact he was not trusted with the number one shirt at the AMEX Stadium by Roberto De Zerbi.

The 26-year-old has started all 19 games for the West London club this season and as expected, the Spanish goalkeeper has been below par, conceding 26 goals and keeping just five clean sheets.

Sanchez was withdrawn with an injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 loss against Everton on Sunday and Pochettino now wants to sign a new goalkeeper in January as the Blues boss sees the position as an area of weakness, reports Football Insider.

Serbia international Djordje Petrovic was also brought in during the summer transfer window and will likely play in Sanchez’s absence. However, Chelsea need a new number one and it is believed that the Blues had already been planning to sign a new shot-stopper in January – regardless of Sanchez’s availability.

This is a positive move for Pochettino to make as it has been clear that the Spaniard is not good enough to be number one at a big club such as Chelsea. It is uncertain who the London club will bring in but that will be revealed next month.