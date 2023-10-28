Chelsea team news: Madueke the surprise inclusion from Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has gone with the surprise selection of Noni Madueke as Chelsea take on Brentford in the west London derby.

It hasn’t been that long since the manager warned the player as to his conduct away from the pitch, with The Guardian (subscription required) noting that the player had been partying despite being injured.

His inclusion is therefore a reprieve and a chance to show everyone what he can do when fully fit.

Robert Sanchez, despite his errors against Arsenal, gets a chance to redeem himself with Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella making up a strong back four.

Moises Caicedo, captain, Conor Gallagher and Madueke offer power and creativity from the midfield, whilst up front Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson will be tasked with scoring the goals to take the Blues, perhaps only temporarily, up to eighth position.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham told to pay £87m for 22-year-old target Tottenham weighing up January move for 26-year-old defender 6 goals in 10 games this season: Chelsea enter race for highly-rated attacker

In so doing, that would provide a real shot in the arm for Pochettino after what’s been a slow start to his Chelsea managerial career.

Now, however, the Stamford Bridge faithful can begin to see what he is trying to achieve and as long as Todd Boehly gives him the time to work and get his ideas across, there’s no reason why the Blues won’t be up there challenging by season’s end.