Saudi deal for West Ham star with 276 club appearances collapses

Despite splashing the cash and disrupting European football this summer, one player, according to recent reports, which the Saudi Pro League will not be signing is West Ham forward Michail Antonio.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Antonio’s proposed move to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq is currently off.

The Saudi-based club recently solved their striking problems by signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon leaving Antonio’s switch under threat.

Consequently, with the 33-year-old continuing to face an uncertain future but having up to two years left on his deal, there could still be time left for him to continue with the Hammers.

As for the Saudi clubs and their desire to recruit West Ham’s experienced number nine, fans will have to wait to see if the lucrative Middle Eastern league reignites their interest and makes a second approach before the start of the new 2023-24 season.

During his eight years in London, Antonio has racked up 75 goals and 43 assists in 276 games in all competitions.