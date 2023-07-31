Transfer news: Dembele says ‘YES’ to PSG move, Raya Arsenal details, Chelsea deal agreed & more

Hello and welcome to my latest column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe to read it in full and receive FREE daily updates straight to your inbox, plus guest columns from Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Neil Jones and Christian Falk!

Ousmane Dembele says YES to PSG transfer

Let’s start with the breaking news overnight – from what I understand, Ousmane Dembele has said ‘yes’ to Paris Saint-Germain. The Barcelona winger has accepted the proposal and given the initial green light to the move…FULL STORY HERE

Arsenal’s plans for David Raya

Another big story from yesterday is Arsenal’s interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Bayern were keen to sign him but the deal now looks to be collapsing, with the player favouring a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s interest in Raya is genuine – he’s been on their radar for years and they believe this is a big opportunity on the market…FULL STORY HERE

Chelsea agree Axel Disasi deal ahead of Man Utd & Newcastle

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has a new centre-back with a deal for Axel Disasi from Monaco. Here we go. An agreement is in place for the €45m deal – it will be completed this week, with a medical already booked for Monday…FULL STORY HERE