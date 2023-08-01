Welcome to my latest transfer news column exclusively for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for more ad-free exclusive news and columns straight to your inbox!

Juventus are pushing again for Chelsea to accept Dusan Vlahovic as part of the negotiation to make the Romelu Lukaku deal happen. It’s up to Chelsea, they have to decide internally, but they rejected this idea in the first week of July – not Vlahovic himself, but the swap deal. Still, Vlahovic was not part of Chelsea’s plans one month ago, that’s for sure…

Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United remains a possibility, but we’re still waiting for an official bid to Fiorentina. I think first we’re likely to see United focus on selling players – Fred will 100% leave this summer, we’re just waiting to see which club he picks as his favoured destination, while Donny van de Beek has a possibility with Real Sociedad…

Arsenal have had positive conversations on the player side – David Raya wants the move and prefers Arsenal over Bayern, so now it’s important to understand how much Arsenal want to invest in a new goalkeeper, and how much they get from Matt Turner possibly going to Nottingham Forest – the domino is starting and I think this week will be crucial…

