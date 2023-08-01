Transfer news: Amrabat or Lavia to Man Utd? Plus latest on major Arsenal & Chelsea deals – EXCLUSIVE

Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea back on

Juventus are pushing again for Chelsea to accept Dusan Vlahovic as part of the negotiation to make the Romelu Lukaku deal happen. It’s up to Chelsea, they have to decide internally, but they rejected this idea in the first week of July – not Vlahovic himself, but the swap deal. Still, Vlahovic was not part of Chelsea’s plans one month ago, that’s for sure…

Sofyan Amrabat to Man Utd talks planned plus truth on those Romeo Lavia links

Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United remains a possibility, but we’re still waiting for an official bid to Fiorentina. I think first we’re likely to see United focus on selling players – Fred will 100% leave this summer, we’re just waiting to see which club he picks as his favoured destination, while Donny van de Beek has a possibility with Real Sociedad…

Arsenal over Bayern Munich for David Raya

Arsenal have had positive conversations on the player side – David Raya wants the move and prefers Arsenal over Bayern, so now it’s important to understand how much Arsenal want to invest in a new goalkeeper, and how much they get from Matt Turner possibly going to Nottingham Forest – the domino is starting and I think this week will be crucial…

PLUS – don't miss yesterday's The Debrief Podcast in the video above!

