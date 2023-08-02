Things continue to go from strength to strength at Newcastle United, with the Magpies not looking anything like the disjointed club they were just a couple of years ago.

All aspects of the St. James’ Park outfit have improved, from the commercial side of the business, the playing side right down to the Academy and general club facilities.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool handed major injury scare as star midfielder gets injured during thrilling Bayern clash Bournemouth in advanced talks to sign £25m midfielder Exclusive: LFC expert names two clubs he thought Harry Kane would end up at instead of Bayern transfer

They’re a club on a clear upward trajectory, and that probably explains why 14-year-old Port Vale sensation, Michael Mills, has joined the club for a fee that could rise to £200,000 according to Football Insider.