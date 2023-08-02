Photo: Newcastle confirm exciting new signing with St. James’ Park reveal

Things continue to go from strength to strength at Newcastle United, with the Magpies not looking anything like the disjointed club they were just a couple of years ago.

All aspects of the St. James’ Park outfit have improved, from the commercial side of the business, the playing side right down to the Academy and general club facilities.

They’re a club on a clear upward trajectory, and that probably explains why 14-year-old Port Vale sensation, Michael Mills, has joined the club for a fee that could rise to £200,000 according to Football Insider.

