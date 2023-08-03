Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Man City transfer strategy after failed move for Arsenal star

Fabrizio Romano has attempted to explain Manchester City’s thinking with midfield targets this summer after a failed transfer move for Arsenal new-boy Declan Rice earlier this summer.

The England international made the move from West Ham to Arsenal in one of the most high-profile deals of the transfer window so far, and Romano has also explained City’s efforts for the player and what they might try to do next in midfield.

It seems Pep Guardiola and co. were clearly keen on Rice, but what remains to be seen now is if they will find anyone else who they feel is worth making a priority.

City’s current focus is on signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig to bolster their defence, while they also signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea earlier in the summer, so they aren’t exactly short of options in the middle of the park.

Still, Romano suggested that MCFC could still consider that at some point, even if they won’t just try signing anyone for the sake of it.

“I’ve also had some questions about Man City’s plans for the midfield,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column. “We know they made a bid for Declan Rice before leaving the race, and he joined Arsenal instead.

“City have shown in the past that their strategy is to move for top targets or else they prefer to wait. I’m sure they will enter into talks for a midfielder if they find the top opportunity, otherwise they’ll stay with current midfielders – and remember they signed Mateo Kovacic earlier in the summer.”