Newcastle agree long-term deal with summer target that Howe was desperate to acquire

So far, so good in the transfer window for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, and the Magpies are on the verge of another signing that the club have been hopeful of for a while now.

With the dual challenge of the Premier League and Champions League to come, the need for a strong squad is obvious.

Strength in depth is what will get the Magpies through and still allow them to compete at the business end of each competition.

It will require some leeway on the part of the players, all of whom are likely to want to play but most of whom will need to be rotated at some point or other, for the greater good of the team.

Howe certainly deserves the respect of his playing staff after what he’s managed to achieve with them over the past 18 months or so, and all will surely understand that the competition for places is a necessary ingredient for further success.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the club have agreed a long-term deal with Southampton star, Tino Livramento.

Tino Livramento to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement reached between all the parties — as Southampton had what they wanted, package over £35m fee with add-ons ????? #NUFC Medical booked, long term deal agreed and new signing for Eddie Howe. pic.twitter.com/94KGki6Gu8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

The full-back will be in direct competition with Kieran Trippier for the right-back slot, an area where it was thought Howe was light.

A medical is due to be undertaken, and providing there are no issues, Livramento will be unveiled as a new Newcastle player thanks to a package costing the club over £35m fee with add-ons.