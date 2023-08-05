Brighton get one over on Chelsea in midfielder chase

Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion seemed to have been in constant dialogue over this summer regarding one transfer or another.

For example, on Saturday it was announced that the Blues had signed Brighton goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, on a seven-year deal, and negotiations still appear to be ongoing for Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian is believed to want to make the move to Stamford Bridge and the west Londoners have made two offers already so are clearly interested, however, there remains an impasse on that particular deal at present.

The Seagulls arguably had a better season than Chelsea in 2022/23, so it begs the question as to why Caicedo would appear so desperate to leave, unless money is his motivation.

In any event, as The Athletic (subscription required) report, it looks as if Brighton have got one over Chelsea in the transfer market, after Ajax reached an agreement in principle for their star, Mohammed Kudus, with the south coast club.

It’s also reported that the player, who Chelsea enquired about last month say The Athletic, is close to agreeing personal terms.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, the club are going from strength to strength, which may not have been considered when Chelsea prised former Brighton manager, Graham Potter, from the AMEX Stadium.

Since then, De Zerbi’s star has shone brightest, whilst Potter has taken a sabbatical it seems.