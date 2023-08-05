Chelsea finally land highly-rated Brighton man on seven-year deal

For the third transfer window running, Chelsea Football Club have been one of the most active in the marketplace.

The Blues have begun bringing new players in this summer after an extensive period where it appeared that Todd Boehly was selling just about any player that was wanted elsewhere.

To stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, the fire sale at Stamford Bridge was necessary after the previous two windows had seen the club hoover up talent.

With a week to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, things have thankfully calmed down somewhat for Mauricio Pochettino, however, where there are deals to be done, Chelsea are clearly still in the mix.

One player that they’ve tried to sign but have, as yet, been unable to do so, is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

There’s still time to get that one across the line but it will require the Blues to meet the Seagulls hefty asking price, which is believed to be as high as £100m.

In the meantime, the west Londoners have managed to secure goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, from Brighton, on a seven-year deal.

Official, confirmed. Robert Sánchez has joined Chelsea on seven year deal from Brighton ?? #CFC Contract until 2030, £20m fee plus £5m add ons. pic.twitter.com/kg58bQKTtZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

The 25-year-old Spaniard will give his countryman, Kepa Arrizabalaga, some competition between the sticks, ensuring that both will be kept on their toes throughout the season.

In a campaign that’s devoid of European football the Blues might just surprise people under Pochettino.