Sky Sports journalist gives intriguing update on Bayern’s pursuit of Harry Kane

It’s become one of the transfer soap operas of the summer, but there could soon be a resolution for Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane.

The centre-forward has been the subject of intense transfer speculation all summer long, with Bayern Munich making the strongest claims to sign the England record scorer, including an apparent ‘take it or leave it’ offer of €100m plus add-ons only this week.

It’s believed that alongside the offer was a deadline of midnight on Friday for Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, to accept, however, that came and went with Levy making no comment whatsoever.

Whether it’s a game of brinksmanship from him or not is unclear at this point, but one must ask the question as to whether he should effectively be playing poker at this late stage?

Maybe Levy knows that he holds the stronger hand, because as Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported, there was, apparently, no deadline after all.

As expected from Bayern and reported: No answer from Tottenham yet to the new offer of more than €100m with add-ons included – revealed today ?? There was no deadline; therefore Bayern is still waiting for an answer this weekend. #Kane@SkySportDE ??????? https://t.co/AFoePs94Uj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 4, 2023

That’s a nifty piece of backtracking from the Bavarians, having briefed a familiar and respected journalist to do their bidding.

Now it seems, Levy has until the end of the weekend to make his decision known, but he’s hardly likely to be dancing to Bayern’s tune.

A negotiator extraordinaire, the Spurs chairman will almost certainly do things in his own time, and if that means the deal gets called off by the Bundesliga champions, that seems to be a risk he’s willing to take at this point.