Exclusive: Negotiations ongoing at Newcastle over star midfielder with club confident of reaching agreement

Ever since signing for Newcastle last year, Bruno Guimaraes has become a hit with the St James’ Park faithful and the club are trying to tie the Brazilian down to a new deal with negotiations ongoing.

Guimaraes played a key role during the last campaign in helping Newcastle qualify for this season’s Champions League. Newcastle have spent the summer trying to build a squad capable of competing on Europe’s biggest stage and although they want to bring bodies in, they are determined to keep a player of Guimaraes’ quality at the club.

Fabrizio Romano says that negotiations are ongoing at Newcastle over a new contract and that the club are confident of reaching an agreement after their first proposal in terms of salary was not at the level the 25-year-old expected.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the contract negotiations for Guimaraes.

The transfer journalist stated: “Negotiations are ongoing at Newcastle over the new contract of star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The club are confident of reaching an agreement with the player, as their first proposal in terms of salary was not at the level Bruno expected, but talks continue. For Newcastle, the Brazilian’s contract is a priority; therefore, they are not currently searching the market for replacements should Guimaraes decide not to sign a new deal.”