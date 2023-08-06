Newcastle in talks to sign another Italian in £40 million deal

Despite already signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, according to recent reports, Newcastle United remain locked in talks to sign Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

That’s according to Hurriyet [via Sport Witness], who claims the Magpies are continuing in their efforts to bring Italy’s Zaniolo to St. James’ Park.

Along with Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies, AC Milan and Juventus are mentioned in the outlet’s report and credited with having an interest in the 24-year-old playmaker.

However, with Saudi clubs also rumoured to be interested in signing the former Roma man, there are no guarantees Newcastle will be successful in their long, and very drawn-out, pursuit.

Since signing for the Turkish side just over six months ago, Zaniolo, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to six goals in 12 matches in all competitions.