Al-Ittihad negotiating £60 million deal for world-class Liverpool attacker

Saudi Arabia are creating quite a stir.

Following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United nine months ago, the wealthy Saudi Pro League have continued to poach some of European football’s biggest names.

Karim Benzema followed Ronaldo’s lead and multiple other big-name stars have also joined the lucrative Middle Eastern league, including England’s Jordan Henderson.

However, while the majority of Liverpool fans may not have been too concerned about losing their 33-year-old captain, who had undoubtedly already given the Reds his best years, things could be about to change.

And that is because recent reports claim Mohamed Salah is the Saudi Pro League’s next target.

“It is true. There are negotiations between Mohamed Salah and the Saudi club Al-Ittihad,” a source told national outlet Al-Riyadiyah.

“This is what I can say, for now I have no other details. The offer must be attractive for the Egyptian star to come to play in Saudi Arabia.”

It has been noted that Al-Ittihad, who have already lured Fabinho from Merseyside, are willing to offer the 2019-20 Premier League champions another £60 million, but this time, in exchange for their world-class number 11.

Not only that but in an attempt to convince Salah to leave Europe, Al-Ittihad are thought to be prepared to pay the 31-year-old Egypt international an eye-watering £155 million over two seasons.