Leeds United picked up a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in the Championship on Sunday.

Crysencio Summerville produced an impressive performance for his side against Cardiff and he scored a vital stoppage-time equaliser for the Whites.

The 21-year-old was lively throughout the game and he was one of the main threats from Daniel Farke’s side.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has now slammed the 21-year-old winger for the lack of respect during the game. Summerville was blasted for diving during the draw against Cardiff City and Sutton labelled his antics as hideous.

He added that the 21-year-old is a good player who needs to show more respect and stop driving.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, we will hunt the divers down and we will call them out,” said Sutton. “But the winner (of this week’s simulation game), Crysencio Summerville from Leeds. “I mean, it was hideous. Why?! Show a little respect, Summerville. You are better than that. Just stop it. Stop diving. We will call you out. You are a good player.”

Leeds United will be desperate for promotion back to the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Summerville can help them return to the top flight next summer. The 21-year-old has been a key player for the club since joining them and he is likely to play a vital role for them this season as well.