Exclusive: Mauricio Pochettino to make decision on huge transfer deal after new meeting booked

A new round of talks between Chelsea and Juventus over a Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku swap deal has been booked and a decision on the transfer is in the hands of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are determined to cut their ties with Lukaku as the striker is not in Pochettino’s plans for the new season. The problem is, there are not many clubs queueing up for the Belgian star and the most likely way of selling the former Man United forward is to swap him for Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve want an additional €40m, as well as Lukaku, to make the deal happen and the decision on whether to proceed or not is in the hands of Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation regarding Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku, with the transfer journalist stating that the next meeting has already been booked.

Romano said: “There will be a new round of talks between Chelsea and Juventus over a Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku swap deal soon. The next meeting has already been booked but will be done through intermediaries, who will talk to both sides of the deal. In addition to Lukaku, Juve want €40m in order to part ways with Vlahovic and this will be discussed in the near future.

“Chelsea are still discussing internally whether they want to make the deal happen and it will come down to Mauricio Pochettino, who is a key player in this game. The Chelsea manager’s answer will determine whether the deal goes further.”