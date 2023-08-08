More good news for Tottenham as double swoop announced

With less than a week to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Harry Kane is still a Tottenham Hotspur player.

What’s more, reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that he wants a resolution one way or the other by the end of this week as he doesn’t want anything hanging over him after the league season begins.

Harry Kane’s camp has informed Bayern and Tottenham of player’s preference in terms of timing: decision on the deal has to be by the end of this week ?????????? Kane doesn’t want to move after start of Premier League football on Sunday. Up to Bayern and… Daniel Levy, again. pic.twitter.com/QNMO6U8XcI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Bayern Munich therefore have to raise their offer by another £15m over the course of the next 3-4 days or run the risk that Kane, for now, stays with the north Londoners.

That may even be something that the striker is actively considering, as it’s believed that he is impressed by Ange Postecoglou and his methods of work.

For Kane to have any chance of staying too, the club have to show that they mean business in the transfer market, and on Tuesday afternoon, the official Tottenham website announced not one, but two new signings.

Both Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz have been added to the first-team squad, the former coming from Wolfsburg and who has signed a contract that will run until 2029. It was also announced he will wear the number 37 shirt.

Veliz joins from Rosario Central, has also agreed a deal to 2029 and will wear number 36.

Both signings evidence a willingness from the north Londoners to improve the squad, and both will likely give Postecoglou the skill set he requires from players in those positions.