Bayer Leverkusen sign 23-year-old Man United player, fee worth £7.8 million

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly reached an agreement worth £7.8 million with Manchester United for goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

That’s according to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed how the Bundesliga club have scheduled the goalkeeper’s first medical tests for sometime on Thursday.

Bayer Leverkusen sign Mat?j Ková? from Man United on permanent deal. Fee will be €9m, as per Kicker ???? First part of medical tests will take place today. pic.twitter.com/FTv5TWECdK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Having joined the Red Devils’ youth academy back in 2018, Kovar, 23, has been forced to bide his time in search of senior first-team chances.

And although the young Czech shot-stopper has featured in 65 youth games, across all competitions, he has failed to make the step up to first-team football.

Consequently, recently left out of the Red Devils’ squad for their pre-season tour of the USA, speculation that the 23-year-old will move on this summer has been growing.

And now, as per Romano, the European keeper is heading to Bayer Leverkusen, where he will fight to become the German side’s new number one.