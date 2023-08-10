Phil Hay suggests Leeds attacker frustrated with 49ers and wants to leave

After a positive start to his Leeds United managerial career, Daniel Farke has been hit by one blow after another.
The German has seen some players depart, though not unexpectedly, Liam Cooper added to the injury list which is apparently now in double figures and Max Aarons go back on his word to sign for the club.
There’s very much an element of ‘all hands to the pump’ at the moment, and on Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the Yorkshire-based club had lost another of their prized stars, with Chelsea set to sign Tyler Adams.
Understand Tyler Adams already did 1st part of medical tests on Wednesday and will complete main part today ???
Chelsea deal, done and sealed for £20m relegation clause activated this week.
Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ACTqs4GtqA
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023
If all of that weren’t enough to keep Farke busy, Willy Gnonto’s situation is becoming a bit of a thorn in his side too.
Against Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night, Gnonto didn’t play but wasn’t injured and, as Phil Hay of The Athletic (subscription required) noted, a stand off has seemingly developed between the youngster and the clubs new board, 49ers Enterprises, as they are refusing to sanction a sale.
With a few weeks left of the transfer window it’s entirely possible that the player is moved on, because Farke simply cannot have a situation where Gnonto isn’t injured but doesn’t play. That won’t benefit any of the parties.
Equally, the club shouldn’t make it easy for the player to move and must stand their ground on a best price if, in the end, they acknowledge that there’s little point in keeping an unhappy player.
Gnonto is acting like a child at 19 he has his whole career in front of him and cutting his teeth in the championship at this early age is what he neefs but now as he has thrown his toys out of the pram then let’s milk the buyer for as much as we can and watch him flounder in a higher division where the quality is at a higher level than he is then after 6 months or so when he is fed up of warming the bench see how he feels about regular championship footy then…bye bye Willie another who thinks he is better than he is egos and money talk sadly it’s not about skill anymore 💰💵👋
I’d rather watch him play for the youth team than let him dictate. There’s no reason to act like this at nineteen. What happens when Everton are relegated next season? Such a shame that he’s going to lose his relationship with the fans, who, ultimately pay his wages. There’s no loyalty anymore. I’d increase the transfer price and teach him a lesson.
Agree with that stick him in the U21s or price of 40mill plus he lost the fan base anyways as all the other rats have I’d like to see what happens when the loan players return they should be gotten rid of permanently