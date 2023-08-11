Niclas Fullkrug could be next in line to make the switch from the German top-flight to the Premier League.

The Werder Bremen attacker is said to have garnered interest from David Moyes’ West Ham, according to an exclusive update from Christian Falk for CaughtOffside, with the Hammers understood to be keen on attaining a new striker following Gianluca Scamacca’s exit to Serie A.

“National player Niclas Füllkrug is currently considering extending his contract in Bremen. But only with an exit clause! No club has made a concrete offer for the striker yet,” the German journalist wrote. “However: West Ham are interested. The Londoners are looking for a new centre-forward and their technical director is Tim Steidten, who worked for Werder for years.”

The Germany international had enjoyed a respectable campaign in the Bundesliga last term, amassing 16 goals and five assists from 28 appearances (at a rate of a goal or assist every 118.04 minutes), across all competitions.

With the Premier League outfit one of the sides with serious question marks over their future in the English top-flight in light of a difficult domestic campaign (despite success in Europe), investment beyond the signing of Edson Alvarez remains a must.

Assuming that West Ham can exercise the relationship Tim Steidten shares with his old club, it’s a potential no-brainer on what would surely be far from an astronomical fee.