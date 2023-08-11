Different season, same old Erling Haaland as the Man City superstar hit an incredible second at Turf Moor to take the visitors clear against Burnley.

Though the hosts had clawed their way back into the game after going behind within a few minutes to Haaland’s opener, they couldn’t get close to the Norwegian as he hammered home his side’s second.

After an end to the 2022/23 campaign which was relatively quiet in goalscoring terms for the striker, he’s begun 2023/24 in the same way as his debut season in the English top-flight.

DEVASTATING. A DOUBLE for Erling Haaland, WOW! ?? pic.twitter.com/nICQtHdDNY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2023

Erling Haaland with a ridiculous finish to bag his second of the night. ??? pic.twitter.com/vt5eJu3kqP — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 11, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo