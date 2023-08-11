Video: Touchdown for Harry Kane in Germany ahead of Bayern medical

It’s the sight that all Bayern Munich fans will have wanted to see and just what Tottenham Hotspur supporters wouldn’t.

On Friday evening, a private plane with Harry Kane on board landed in Germany as the striker gets set to undergo his medical with the Bavarians.

As long as there are no unforeseen problems, Kane could potentially make his debut in this weekend’s German Supercup, bringing to an end one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer.

Harry Kane's plane landing in Germany ? pic.twitter.com/Eoymc5mw5O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News