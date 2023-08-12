28-year-old Chelsea ace heading towards summer exit, Euro giants set to sign him

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

The 28-year-old Spanish international has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and it appears that the Spanish giants are now looking to sign him as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian international has suffered ACL damage and Los Blancos are hoping to bring in a quality alternative.

Despite a mixed spell at Chelsea, the Spaniard remains a quality goalkeeper on his day and he could be a useful acquisition for Real Madrid.

As per Florian Plettenberg, German outfit Bayern Munich were keen on signing the goalkeeper as well but they have now been informed that the player is heading to Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to bring in another goalkeeper before the window closes. The Blues have already signed the 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez earlier in this window.

Courtois has been outstanding for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish club and his absence will certainly come as a devastating blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Kepa Arrizabalaga in action for Chelsea
It remains to be seen whether Kepa can fill the void left by the Belgian international and establish himself as a key player for Real Madrid over the next few months.

Chelsea had a disappointing campaign last year and they failed to secure Champions League qualification. The opportunity to compete at the highest level with Real Madrid will be an attractive proposition for the Spaniard and the opportunity to return to his homeland will be an added incentive.

