Declan Rice has enjoyed a Premier League debut to remember for Arsenal.

The English midfielder joined the Gunners from West Ham United at the beginning of the summer transfer window in a deal worth a staggering £105 million. The Hammers’ former skipper is officially the country’s most expensive-ever player, but this could soon change if Chelsea match Liverpool’s record £110 million offer for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Nevertheless, with Rice now an Arsenal player and already featuring heavily during the Gunners’ pre-season tour, there is a huge expectation that the 24-year-old can help Mikel Arteta’s side reach new heights in the 2023-24 campaign.

And making his competitive debut during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against Nottingham Forest, Rice, playing in front of a jam-packed Emirates Stadium crowd, has barely put a foot wrong.

The English midfielder’s first-half stats, as displayed by Squawka Live, show just how dominant and assured Arsenal’s new number 41 has been.

Declan Rice in the first half vs. Nottingham Forest: 91% pass accuracy

61 touches

7 final third entries

4x possession won

4 duels contested

3 duels won

2 tackles

1 interception

1 shot on target Slotted in perfectly. ?#ARSNFO pic.twitter.com/xuPTmeBHRn — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) August 12, 2023

At the time of writing, there are around 10 minutes left to play. Arsenal lead two-nil following first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, who netted an early contender for ‘Goal of the Season’. You can see the winger’s stunning strike out here.