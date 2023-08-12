Declan Rice’s first-half by numbers: Midfielder superb vs. Nottingham Forest

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Declan Rice has enjoyed a Premier League debut to remember for Arsenal.

The English midfielder joined the Gunners from West Ham United at the beginning of the summer transfer window in a deal worth a staggering £105 million. The Hammers’ former skipper is officially the country’s most expensive-ever player, but this could soon change if Chelsea match Liverpool’s record £110 million offer for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Nevertheless, with Rice now an Arsenal player and already featuring heavily during the Gunners’ pre-season tour, there is a huge expectation that the 24-year-old can help Mikel Arteta’s side reach new heights in the 2023-24 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Major confusion in Moises Caicedo saga; Chelsea yet to make British record bid but hopeful midfielder could sign before game against Liverpool
The real reason why Luis Sinisterra missed Birmingham game

And making his competitive debut during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against Nottingham Forest, Rice, playing in front of a jam-packed Emirates Stadium crowd, has barely put a foot wrong.

The English midfielder’s first-half stats, as displayed by Squawka Live, show just how dominant and assured Arsenal’s new number 41 has been.

At the time of writing, there are around 10 minutes left to play. Arsenal lead two-nil following first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, who netted an early contender for ‘Goal of the Season’. You can see the winger’s stunning strike out here.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.