Exclusive: Neymar’s future is in the hands of Xavi says Fabrizio Romano

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain are currently looking for a way to part ways before the transfer window shuts and the Brazilian superstar’s dream is to go back to Barcelona.

PSG have wanted to move on from Neymar for a while now and for the first time, it feels like the feeling is mutual. However, the superstar does not have a lot of options as the 31-year-old is on massive wages and might demand a transfer fee – depending on whether his contract is terminated or not.

If that happens it makes a move to Barcelona a lot easier but according to Fabrizio Romano, that decision will be made by Xavi, in addition to the financial factors.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says that Barcelona are aware of the costs to bring Neyamr back to the club but that Xavi’s decision is crucial.

The transfer expert wrote: “Neymar and his camp are 100% focused on getting him out of PSG, which is something the club wants also. Barcelona have not activated the Neymar operation yet. However, they are aware of the costs, details and also of the player’s dream to return to the club but they have not activated the operation at this stage. It all depends on Xavi (his decision is crucial) and also on, as ever with Barcelona, the financial factors. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and MLS have also approached Neymar and his agents, but there is no clarity on numbers or player’s preference yet.”