Man United make contact for World Cup winner who 'wants to leave' current club

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Bayern Munich for defender Benjamin Pavard.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Red Devils have upped their pursuit of Pavard, who has a clear preference to leave the Bundesliga.

Pavard, 27, is thought to be one of three names on Erik Ten Hag’s shortlist to replace Harry Maguire, who recently saw a £30 million bid from West Ham United accepted. And while the England international waits to learn his fate, Manchester United appear busy laying the groundwork to sign the 30-year-old’s replacement.

Although Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmon Tapsoba and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are also candidates to join Manchester United, with the English giants recently making contact with Bayern Munich over a possible deal for Pavard, it appears France’s 2018 World Cup winner is now the clear frontrunner to become Ten Hag’s fifth summer signing.

During his four years at the Allianz Arena, Pavard, who has just 12 months left on his deal and is valued at £40 million (TM), has directly contributed to 24 goals in 162 games in all competitions.

