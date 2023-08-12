West Ham make enquiry for 24-year-old attacker with 23 goals last season

West Ham United are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and they are reportedly keeping tabs on Randal Kolo Muani.

A report from 90 Min claims that West Ham have made enquiries regarding the 24-year-old French international’s price tag.

Apparently, PSG are currently leading the race to sign the French international and it seems highly unlikely that West Ham will be able to beat them to his signature.

The French outfit have more financial resources compared to the Hammers and they will be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

West Ham will be competing in the Europa League and they need to bring in quality attackers in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Players like Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio were largely underwhelming last season and the Hammers struggled to find the back of the net consistently.

They were overly reliant on Jarrod Bowen in the attack and the former Hull City star will need more support next season.

West Ham have the finances to pay big money for a striker, especially after the departure of Declan Rice for a British transfer record fee.

West Ham are reportedly keeping tabs on the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Kolo Muani has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this past season scoring 23 goals and picking up 17 assists across all competitions. He has the attributes to develop into a complete forward and he would be a sensational coup for West Ham if they managed to pull it off.

