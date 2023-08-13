Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s transfer to West Ham is stalling over personal terms, according to The Sun.

United have been trying to sell the player this season having already stripped him off the captaincy but he may end up staying at the club.

As per the report, the Hammers agreed a £30m deal with United earlier this week after Moyes had identified him as his primary target for the position.

But due to stall, the club is now set to reportedly go against his wishes and instead make a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou.

West Ham’s sporting director, Tim Steidten, is familiar with Kossounou from his time at the German club and could be looking to secure his services.

The possibility of a loan deal with an obligation to buy clause has also been mentioned.

It has been previous reported that the new sporting director and David Moyes are not getting along, with ‘tensions’ said to exist between the two.

The manager’s preference is to sign players with Premier League experience to avoid the risk of signing foreign players who may take time to adapt to the league, a situation the club experienced last season.

Despite being stripped off the captaincy, Maguire is keen to stay at United and fight for a place in the starting XI.

But manager Erik ten Hag has pretty much made it clear that the former Leicester player is not his preferred option.

Even during the pre-season, he looked extremely vulnerable at the back and was responsible for a couple of goals United conceded.