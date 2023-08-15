Officials dropped for next round of Premier League games after Man United vs Wolves VAR blunder

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Referee Simon Hooper, video assistant ref Michael Sailsbury and assistant VAR Richard West have been dropped for the next round of Premier League fixtures after their error during the Manchester United vs Wolves game.

The Red Devils survived a late scare when Andre Onana looked to have conceded a penalty in the closing stages of the game at Old Trafford, only for VAR to decide that it wasn’t a penalty.

This decision received plenty of criticism as it seems fairly clear Onana was guilty of a foul, and the refereeing team involved have now been given a small punishment as they won’t be involved in the next round of matches, according to Sky Sports in the video clip below…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Many Wolves fans will feel pretty aggrieved about this, as a fairly minor punishment for this doesn’t do a lot for them as they were quite clearly robbed of a penalty and quite possibly a crucial equaliser.

