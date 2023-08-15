It’s seemingly not a happy ship at West Ham United at present, with yet another first-team star breaking ranks to moan about the treatment he received from David Moyes ahead of the fixture against Bournemouth.

If Lukasz Fabianski thought that he was going to be the Hammers No.1 this season, thereby pushing out Alphonse Areola in the process, then he was in for a shock.

“I took the news awfully,” he said in an interview with Polish TV station Canal+ Sport, translated by West Ham supporter journalism graduate, Alan Rzepa (via Hammers News).

“Being honest, first of all, it was a massive shock. Second of all, the information made me angry. I wasn’t mentally ready for something like this.

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) David Raya in Arsenal training kit pictures leaked by agent before deal is officially announced Chelsea’s FFP balancing act could see defender make Newcastle switch Liverpool eyeing six transfer targets, including £60m and £70m-rated Premier League stars

“The way the situation was handled feels weird to me. As you can probably feel my pain, all I will say is that through my work with the club, the coaching staff and the manager I deserved the situation to unfold in a much different way than how it happened and on Thursday.

“I know it’s just my subjective opinion, but I feel like I should’ve been treated better in that specific situation.”