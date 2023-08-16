Exclusive: Liverpool expert responds to Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp incident during Chelsea game

Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has responded to that incident between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp in the game against Chelsea at the weekend.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jones made it clear that he isn’t concerned about Salah appearing to throw a bit of a strop when Klopp subbed him off in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Egypt international is a hugely important player for Liverpool, as he showed with a sublime assist to set up the opening goal for Luis Diaz, but it’s fair to say fans might have been left a little concerned by the way he left the field in the second half.

Jones says we’ve seen similar behaviour to this in the past, though, so doesn’t think there’s too much to make of Salah’s actions.

If anything, Jones believes Klopp might well be pleased to see that Salah wants to play on and be the main man and isn’t happy to be denied that chance.

“As for Salah’s reaction, I really don’t think it’s anything to talk about,” Jones said.

“We’ve seen it before from him, he doesn’t like to leave the field, and especially when a) he hasn’t scored and b) the game is live.

“His mindset is that ‘I’m the man who’s going to win this game’, and that is part of what makes him so great. Jurgen Klopp knows that, and there will be no issue with Salah over his reaction.

“As he said The day when I sub a player and he is jumping into my arms, at 1-1, as a striker, then I would be really surprised!”