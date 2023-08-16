Man City’s Pep Guardiola makes fun of Man United ahead of Sevilla clash

On Wednesday night, Man City take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup, a final they’ll be playing in for the first time ever and, ahead of the match, their manager, Pep Guardiola, couldn’t resist a subtle dig at arch rivals, Man United.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Europa League by the La Liga outfit, on a night when David De Gea and Harry Maguire both had a nightmare.

Erik ten Hag might well have even decided at that point that both players were surplus to requirements, such was the ease with which the Andalusians tormented them on the night.

De Gea has since gone but Maguire remains, though his belief that he can fight for, and win back his place is surely misplaced.

United have the Champions League to look forward to in a few weeks time, but will almost certainly be casting envious eyes across town as the reigning Champions League holders look to secure the Super Cup too.

“I have a feeling, excuse my arrogance, that Man City are favourites for the Super Cup,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference, detailed by Manchester Evening News.

“We have quality, but of course we know there are no favourites. I saw the second leg of Sevilla vs United; United were weak, Sevilla can be strong.”

Pep’s comment is sure to rile those at Old Trafford, and will add some spice to the next Manchester derby which is due to be played on October 28 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik ten Hag and his side would undoubtedly like nothing more than to see the Man City manager having to eat a huge slice of humble pie.