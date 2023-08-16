Manchester United may need to make one more midfielder sale before they can progress on a transfer move for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils recently sold Fred to Fenerbahce, but further exits for either Donny van de Beek or Scott McTominay could also be required, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Amrabat has been linked strongly with Man Utd this summer after impressing in Serie A, and most notably for the Moroccan national team at last year’s World Cup.

It seems clear Amrabat could be a superb signing to give United manager Erik ten Hag an upgrade on the likes of Fred, McTominay or Van de Beek, but it could still be a bit more of a wait before a deal can be completed.

Romano suggested Van de Beek could be the main one to watch, though he also mentioned that it might be worth seeing if West Ham come back in for McTominay, so fans will no doubt hope a solution will be found for these players soon.

“It’s gone a bit quiet on Sofyan Amrabat, but it simply remains the case that United have to sell two midfielders before signing Amrabat,” Romano said.

“Fred is gone; the other one could be Donny van de Beek but there’s still no agreement with Real Sociedad.

“Another option could be Scott McTominay in case West Ham return or another club joins the race.

“Still, for now Fiorentina have not received any official bid for Amrabat yet.”